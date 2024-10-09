Save big on Google Pixel hardware during Amazon’s fall Prime Day

Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days event is wrapping up but there’s still time to snag some fantastic deals on Google Pixel hardware. Whether you’re looking to save some money on the Pixel 8 Pro or have been patiently waiting for the Pixel Watch 2 to drop in price, this is your chance to grab some steep discounts.
Before we dive into these Amazon deals, let’s talk strategy. While Amazon might seem like the obvious place to hunt for deals, remember that Prime Day sends ripples throughout the entire online shopping world. Retailers everywhere are slashing prices to compete, and sometimes, you can find even better deals elsewhere. While most of the deals that I’ve dug up for today are on Amazon (except one), it’s always good to cast a wide net and see who’s offering the best discounts. So, don’t limit yourself to just one store!
To get you started on your hunt, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite Google Pixel deals I’ve spotted so far:
- Pixel Watch 2:
$249$170 on Amazon
- Pixel Fold (1st Gen):
$1,799$1,139 on
- Pixel 8:
$699$474 on Best Buy
- Pixel 8 Pro:
$999$592 on Amazon
- Pixel 8a:
$499$379 on Amazon
- Pixel Tablet without Speaker Dock:
$399$299 on Amazon
- Pixel Buds A-Series:
$99$49 on Amazon
Other notable Google Nest Deals:
- Nest WiFi Pr 3 Pack:
$399$299 on Amazon
- Nest Thermostat:
$129$84 on Amazon
- Nest Cam Battery:
$179$119 on Amazon
Remember that Prime Big Deal Days is ending soon, so don’t miss out on these great deals! Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will end at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 9, which is 3 a.m. ET on Oct. 9. Happy shopping!
Join Chrome Unboxed Plus
Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.
Plus Monthly
$2/mo. after 7-day free trial
Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.
Plus Annual
$20/yr. after 7-day free trial
Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.
Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!
Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ