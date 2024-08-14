Save big on a new Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL at Best Buy

After Google’s whirlwind event yesterday, we knew the deals on the latest Pixel phones would begin arriving immediately. And one of the best overall offers is from Best Buy right now, netting you a solid few options on trade-in towards Google’s new phones while also offering up a fantastic $200 gift card as part of the deal.

I checked and my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would get me a staggering $1099 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, so basically a direct swap. Obviously, other phones will get different amounts, but if I was in the market for Google’s latest, greatest phone, Best Buy would let me trade up for nothing and then hand me a $200 gift card on top of that. Not bad!

Plenty of other places will do similar deals, including direct from the Google Store and at all the major carriers. For instance, T-Mobile is offering great trade-in options for tons of devices as a 1:1 swap as they normally do, so there are definitely some options out there if you look around.

The benefit with Best Buy’s setup is the additional $200 after you’ve made the purchase. Most of you reading this would likely love to have $200 to spend freely at Best Buy, so it’s a very nice perk. Conversely, you could hold that store credit for the fall and use it for gifts this holiday season as well.

But don’t sit on it too long. Deals like these tend to shift pretty quickly as new phones become available in-store. While we’re in the pre-order phase, it feels like most retailers are going to stay pretty aggressive. Don’t miss out!