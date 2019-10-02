Save as much as $170 on these Acer Chromebooks before it’s too late

There’s only a few hours left on these Amazon’s “Deals of the Day” so, I’ll keep it short and sweet. If you act fast, you can save as up-to $170 on these Acer Chromebook models. The deals end at midnight and there’s a little something for just about any use case or budget.

Acer Chromebook 15

This isn’t the Pentium model but it does come equipped with a Full HD display and those top-firing speakers that have always set Acer’s 15.6″ models apart from the competition. Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, the budget Chromebook with a premium look is $90 off which brings the massive clamshell down to an unheard of $239.99.

Acer Chromebook CB515 On Amazon

Acer Chromebook 315

AMD-powered Chromebooks have yet to have the impact we’ve hoped for but they do make for a great alternative to cheap Intel models. The Acer Chromebook 315 offers a similar experience to the Chromebook CB515 above but thanks to this deal, you can grab one for only $174.99. You won’t get the Full HD display but you’re also getting a capable device for under $200 and that’s not an easy find.

Acer Chromebook 315 On Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 11

If you’re looking for a durable 2-in-1 and like having a stylus, the Acer Spin 11 is a good choice and it’s currently $299. The 11.6″ convertible features a spill-resistant keyboard and reinforced chassis that’s perfect for the kiddos or as a travel device. It comes with its own Wacom EMR stylus as well which is perfect for the artist in your house. Regularly $399, $100 off the Spin 11 is probably the best price we’ve seen to date.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 On Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

No matter how I try, the Spin 13 is still my favorite Chromebook of all time. The premium chassis, great display, garaged stylus and powerhouse internals make the 2-in-1 perfect for every occasion. We’ve seen some killer deals in the past and while this isn’t the best, it’s still $170 off and that makes the Core i5, 8GB/128GB flagship worth every penny and then some. You can pick it up for $649.99.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 On Amazon

There are more deals on all kinds of gear and accessories from Acer including laptop sleeves, mice, backpacks and more. You can see them all at the Acer Deals Page link below. Don’t dilly-dally though. When midnight rolls around, these deals are gone.

Acer Deals On Amazon