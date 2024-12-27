Save a quick $20 on the 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″

As a post-Christmas present, Lenovo finally got the 8GB model of the new Chromebook Duet 11″ in stock just yesterday. That model is the one we reviewed and is absolutely the version to get if you plan on keeping this device around for a few years. The added RAM and included pen just make for a better all-around experience, and even at $399, it is the version I always recommend.

Having it back in stock was nice to see for sure, but I know many of you were likely also hoping for a little bit of a discount. If Lenovo is moving enough of these things to end up with a few weeks of it being completely out of stock, they might not need to reduce the price too much at this point. Still, it’s nice to get a deal on any ChromeOS device, and right now, you can save a little bit at checkout with the 8GB Duet 11″.

If you head over to Lenovo’s site and put the Duet 11″ in your cart, you can add the promo code LENOVOFLASHWKD and your starting price will dip by $20. It’s not a massive savings (5%), but it is something. And you have to admit, $379.99 sounds a lot better than $399.99, right? This code should last until January 20, 2025, but we have no idea how long the 8GB Duet 11″ will be around this time. There may be bigger deals that happen down the road, but if you’re in the market for the best overall Chromebook tablet right now, this is the one to get.