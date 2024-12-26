The best version of the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ is back in stock

It’s been a few weeks, but we finally have the best version of the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ back in stock over at Lenovo. The version on sale at Best Buy is still a great one to snag when on sale, but the fully-kitted Duet 11″ is the one we reviewed and the one I still recommend anyone buy when it comes available.

Granted, for now at least, it still isn’t on sale. $399 makes this conversation a bit different, but I still stand by my thoughts on getting the upgraded 8GB of RAM to go along with the 128GB of storage and the MediaTek Kompanio 838. Additionally, this version also gets the Lenovo USI 2.0 pen right in the box, and it really does help to round out the overall package on offer.

Sure, this model did drop to a staggering $275 back in November, but that was smack dab in the middle of the holiday shopping season, so who knows when it will return to that sort of price. With Lenovo being sold out of this model for weeks, I have to believe they are moving quite well, so the motivation to drop the price down on a regular basis might be limited for a bit.

Still, at $399, you’re getting a fantastic overall package, and it’s one I think any of you considering this Chromebook tablet should think about. That extra 4GB of RAM will come in handy in a few years (mark my words), and with this device still having a solid 9+ years of updates, you may have it around for a while. The included pen also increases the overall value, and if you are looking for the best experience with the new Duet 11″ Chromebook tablet, I’d either snag one now (before they sell out again) or at least keep an eye on it to see if it dips down in price again. You won’t regret it!