Save $570 on this monster Core i7 convertible Chromebook

Acer is clearly on the cusp of launching a Comet Lake refresh of the popular Chromebook Spin 13 but the fact remains that the original 13.5″ convertible is still one of the best-equipped devices on the market. Despite being powered by an older generation of CPUs, the 8th Gen Intel Kaby Lake Core i5/i7 processors still boast more than enough horsepower to handle anything you can throw at them whether it’s Chrome OS, Android or Linux. Granted, getting this kind of power comes at a price but right now, you can pick up one of the most-powerful Chromebooks ever made and you’ll save nearly $600.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 has been my favorite 2-in-1 since its debut back late 2018. The overall design, finish and features of the Spin 13 make it one of the most versatile Chromebooks on the market, and in my opinion, it is one of the most attractive business-focused models available. While the Core i3 or i5 models are powerful enough for the majority of users, the Core i7 version takes things to a whole new level. For serious developers or perhaps those leveraging a lot of Linux applications, the Core i7 with 16GB of RAM offers more all the brawn you could ever want from a Chromebook. The beast-mode Acer Chromebook Spin 13 normally retails for $1569.99 but the Acer Store has knocked $570 off of the price and you can pick one up for the same price as say a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

One distinct advantage to buying a newer Comet Lake device is that Google has guaranteed 8 years of updates for the platform. The Spin 13 will still get updates through June of 2025 and that’s not bad but you also have to consider the fact that a 10th Gen Comet Lake Chromebook equipped with similar internals to this Acer will likely run somewhere in the ranger of $1700. That makes the $999 Core i7 Spin 13 a great value. You can find the powerful Chromebook Spin 13 at the Acer Store at the link below.

Core i7 Acer Chromebook Spin 13