Save $200 on the HP x360 14c Chromebook Plus direct from HP’s website

This is not something we generally are able to talk about, so I’m pretty excited to share this particular deal. Most times, Chromebook savings come through retailers like Best Buy, but today we’re actually seeing one of the new Chromebook Plus models on a pretty hefty discount via HP’s site.

The HP x360 14c Chromebook Plus is one of the nicest-looking Chromebook Plus devices out there and it comes with the best specs available right now, too. But it does command a hefty price tag. Generally, it is $699, and I’d say that’s simply too much to pay for a Chromebook like this one. But at $499, I can forgive the 250 nit screen and the less-than-firm bottom portion.

And for whatever reason, I know some folks don’t love buying from a retailer, so this deal gives you the chance to buy your Chromebook Plus direct from the manufacturer themselves. While I don’t know that this gives you any specific advantage, I do know that returns are usually less complex with direct-from-manufacturer purchases, so if this device doesn’t work out for you, getting out of the deal should be pretty easy. Also, HP allows for a 30 day return window as well, so that’s always nice.

For now, there are no other deals out there on this particular Chromebook Plus, though I’m sure they will return at Best Buy down the road. But if you have some Christmas money and were looking for HP’s latest Chromebook Plus, this is the way to go.

