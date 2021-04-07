Save $10 on the Chromecast with Google TV Double Entertainment Package

In an email that began going out last night to those signed up to the Google Store mailing list, Google is offering $10 off when you buy two Chromecast with Google TVs using their ‘Double the Entertainment Package’. For the price, this contains two of the company’s new Chromecast dongles with Google TV built-in, two remotes, and six months of a Netflix subscription. While it normally costs $139.98, this deal will instead run you $129.98. Yes, I know, that’s no ‘buy one get one free’ or anything, but if you were already planning on attaching one of these devices to several rooms in the home (Maybe the living room and the bedroom) to get that whole-home experience, but have yet to make the leap, this may be your best chance to do so.

The deal applies to all three colors that the device comes in as well – Snow, Sunrise, and Sky – so long as these colors remain in stock. I’ll be the first to tell you that the Sunrise version went fast, and I ended up waiting several months to get it upon release. While Google has done a lot to fix stock issues, it’s still extremely popular.

If you’re interested in snagging the Netflix plan with this purchase, you’ll have to do so before December 31 of this year, because it will no longer be attached afterward. Being that it’s an $83.94 included value, (your monthly payment for the service comes out of this pool of cash Google gives you to add to your account until it’s all gone) I imagine that this Entertainment package will cease to exist or be revamped after that date.

While we’re on the topic of Netflix, now would be a great time to mention that new and existing subscribers can take advantage of this offer! If you don’t already have a Netflix account, you’ll have to sign up and add the subscription value included in this deal before March 1, 2022, though, but that’s a whole year away! Every time we see this type of offer, they usually give a large grace period for redemption. The only users who won’t be able to redeem the Netflix portion of the deal will be those who already receive the service via a third-party partner like T-Mobile.

Do you think that this deal is enough to spark your interest in Google’s new Chromecast, or do you feel that the company should have given at least twenty to twenty-five dollars off of the order? $10 may not seem like a lot, but it’s something, but I have to admit, it does seem shallow. Especially for customers who are already spending over $100 on the total bill. This was certainly an odd choice for a deal, but for some, any discount is worthwhile, and offers like this are at least worth keeping an eye on.

Shop Chromecast with Google TV Double Entertainment Package