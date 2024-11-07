Samsung’s November security update is rolling out now to these devices

Samsung is wasting no time getting the November 2024 security update out to many of its Galaxy devices. While those of us with Samsung devices are still waiting for the One UI 7 and Android 15 updates sometime in 2025, these monthly security patches are crucial for keeping our phones and tablets safe while we wait for the bigger UI update.

Don’t expect any earth-shattering changes this time around. As usual, the November update focuses primarily on security enhancements and bug fixes. One notable tweak, however, is an update to the Auto Blocker feature. Samsung has beefed up this security measure in the “Maximum” setting, now blocking all USB devices except those used solely for charging (like your standard wall charger). This adds an extra layer of protection against potential threats that could sneak in through USB connections.

Beyond that, the update addresses a laundry list of security vulnerabilities, with over 30 “high” priority fixes. Thankfully, no critical patches were needed this time. These fixes are all part of Google’s November Android Security Bulletin, so you’ll likely see them arriving on other Android devices soon as well.

Galaxy devices getting the update

Even though Samsung is undoubtedly hard at work on the bigger roll-out of Android 15, they’re still managing to deliver this security update at a pretty decent clip. Here’s the list of Galaxy devices that have already received the November 2024 update:

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Samsung is constantly expanding the rollout, so expect this list to grow rapidly in the coming weeks. And as always, the availability of these updates can depend on a few factors, including your region, carrier, and even the specific model of your device. You can always head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to see if your device is ready to take the latest version. It should be there waiting on you soon.

VIA: 9to5 Google