Samsung’s Giving Away AKG Wireless Headphones With Select Chromebook Purchases

If you’ve been considering a new Samsung Chromebook, now might be the best time to buy since the Black Friday deals ended. Samsung has been quietly rolling out an extended family of their Plus and Pro Chromebooks and for a limited time, you can get a pair of AKG N200 wireless headphones when you buy one.

The offer includes the update Chromebook Pro w/backlit keyboard and all of the Chromebook Plus models except the LTE version and 32GB variant of the Core m3 V2.

The headphones are the “tuned for Samsung” AKG N200 wireless that normally retail for $149. As far as wireless headphones are concerned, they’re some of the better in this price range. I use the wired AKGs on a daily basis and they’re super comfortable with better-than-average audio quality.

I’m not recommending you buy a Chromebook just to get some free headphones. You can certainly find some minimal discounts on Samsung Chromebooks from sites like Amazon but if you’re looking to score some new headphones, this is a decent deal, for sure.

Samsung is also offering a free 64GB MicroSD card with the purchase of the Samsung Chromebook 3. So, you know, if that’s on your list it’s a thing.

You can find all the deals at the link below.