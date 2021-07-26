Samsung teases Galaxy Chromebook Go with LTE and another surprise feature

Last month, Samsung took the wraps off of the all-new Galaxy Chromebook Go. While there was little fanfare around the announcement, the response from our readers tells me that the hype over this 14″ budget-friendly Chromebook is real. With its muted silver chassis and starkly contrasting black keyboard deck, the new Galaxy Chromebook Go is most certainly an eye-catcher and the Intel Jasper Lake CPUs powering the device are sure to make it a decent performer for even moderate workloads.

A few weeks later, the entry-level model of the Galaxy Chromebook Go arrived on Samsung’s website and you can currently pick up the 4GB/32GB model for $299. This model is about as basic as it gets but Samsung previously touted an LTE version and now, we’re getting our first look at the device thanks to a promo video from the electronics giant. The LTE-capable Galaxy Chromebook Go isn’t available yet but there’s a little something in the video that might be of interest to some shoppers. Check out the video and we’ll chat about it.

In true Samsung fashion, the Galaxy Chromebook Go’s promotion video is highly produced and full of great shots and effects. As expected, the LTE-enabled model looks just like the entry-level version but you get that addition of mobile data capabilities for those times you don’t have wi-fi or a mobile hotspot. Presumably, the LTE model will also be equipped with 8GB of RAM and at least 64GB of storage.

None of this is new information but as Gizmochina points out, there is a very interesting tidbit around the 0:40 second mark of this video. Did you see it? It’s okay. Go have a second look. You clearly see one of the children touching the display as if they are doodling on the screen. This came as a surprise because Samsung made no mention of a touch display in the announcement nor does that feature appear on the spec sheet for the Galaxy Chromebook Go. This also means that there is a possibility that the Chromebook will be USI-compatible. We don’t know the pricing for the LTE model at this point but the addition of a touchscreen makes this a very intriguing device if Samsung keeps the MSRP relatively low.

If I had to guess, I’d say a $449 price tag isn’t entirely out of the question for the upgrade to LTE, extra RAM and storage, and a touch screen. That’s getting into the realm of mid-range and even semi-premium devices but this is Samsung and people will buy this Chromebook. We’ll keep our ears to the ground for more information on this new model. My biggest hope is that Samsung will also surprise us by making this unexpected touchscreen Full HD. The thought of having a Galaxy-branded Chromebook that looks this good but has a 1366×768 14″ display still makes me cringe a bit. You can see the currently Galaxy Chromebook Go models at the link below.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go