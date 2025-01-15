Samsung is prepping hardware to support 50W wireless charging

Samsung quietly announced a significant advancement in wireless charging technology during CES 2025: the S2MIW06 power management integrated circuit (PMIC). This new chip is designed to optimize wireless charging capabilities in smartphones and other devices, boasting support for impressive 50W speeds and the forthcoming Qi 2.2 standard.

The S2MIW06 represents a substantial leap forward in wireless charging technology. Its 50W capacity far surpasses the speeds currently offered by most smartphone manufacturers, aligning with the rapid charging solutions provided by companies like Oppo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. This development could potentially lead to broader adoption of faster wireless charging across the industry.

Furthermore, the S2MIW06 is designed to be compatible with the Qi 2.2 standard, expected to be released later this year. Samsung System LSI, a member of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) since 2023, has actively participated in the development of this updated standard. The chip supports all existing Qi profiles, including the Baseline Power Profile (BPP), Extended Power Profile (EPP) for speeds up to 15W, and the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) introduced with Qi2; which utilizes magnets for improved alignment and speeds up to 25W.

While it remains to be seen whether the Galaxy S25 series will incorporate this new chip (it's highly likely it will not), the S2MIW06 undoubtedly sets the stage for significant wireless charging advancements in future Samsung devices.

VIA: 9to5 Google