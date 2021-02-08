The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is at its lowest price ever, no strings attached

We’re right on the heels of the official release of the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 and in that spirit, we tend to check Best Buy on a very regular basis to see if the device is available for purchase. During my time at that site today, after I made my search query for ‘Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2’ and hit the enter key, I thought for a quick moment that today was the day that we could let the world know that the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 was up for order on the web. Look at this image below and remember, the Core i3 model of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is $699.

When I saw both a $699 price tag AND the ‘Add to Cart’ button together, I thought it was the day! After a breif look, however, I quickly realized that wasn’t the case and the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is still marked as ‘Coming Soon.’ Which leads us to what is the best deal of all time on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook – original edition.

Save $300 on the original Galaxy Chromebook

You see, with this particular discount, the normally-$1000 Galaxy Chromebook is discounted to $699 with no strings attached both at Best Buy and on Samsung’s own site. There’s no need for trade-ins or any other work on your part. Drop it in the cart and buy it at this price if you are loving the sleek, beautiful build quality and screen this premium Chromebook provides.

There are some extra ways you can get that price down if you choose, however, and that would be via Rakuten on Samsung’s site. You can cash in on 10% cash back, bringing the total on this device down to only $629. That’s the same amount you’d pay for the excellent Acer Spin 713 or HP x360 14c and there’s no doubt that – battery life aside – the Galaxy Chromebook soundly bests both of those devices in just about every category. Additionally, you can trade certain devices in on Samsung’s site and save even more if you have an itch to get rid of a phone.

This is an odd move as the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is right on the verge of release, but maybe Samsung would like to move a bit of inventory before the new, lower-priced Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives on the scene. For what the general users out there actually need, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be more than enough, and I’m sure Samsung knows that and sees the writing on the wall. When a competent – and, in some ways better – version of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on the shelves next to the original for $300 less every day of the week, I doubt most consumers will choose the higher-priced version. This is likely the original Galaxy’s last hurrah, so if you are interested, don’t miss it!

