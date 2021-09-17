Samsung Deals: Up to $300 off a new Chromebook

It won’t be long before the holiday shopping season is upon us but Chromebook deals know no season and this week is a good time to pick up a new device and save some serious cash. Whether you’re looking for the best of the best or just a budget-friendly device to kick around the house, we’ve rounded up three Samsung Chromebook deals that fit nearly any need or budget.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

If ultra-premium is what you want, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is one of the best around if you can grab one at a discount. At a $999 MSRP, the sleek AMOLED-toting Chromebook is somewhat pricey when you consider the fact that there are a few 11th Gen devices on the market that retail for less than $700. That said, the original Galaxy Chromebook is kind of in a league of its own with its S-pen-like garaged stylus, fiery red finish, and just about every feature that Chrome OS has to offer. When you can score one and save $300, it quickly becomes a very appealing value.

That’s exactly what Samsung is offering at the moment. The Galaxy has frequently been on sale as of late and once again, you can pick up the 10th Gen Core i5 Chromebook for only $699 at Samsung or Best Buy. You can also score an extra 3% cashback if you use Rakuten at checkout. If you don’t have a free Rakuten account, you can sign up at the link below and nab an extra $30 when you make your first eligible purchase. That brings your total cost down to roughly $650 and that’s a solid deal on a very solid Chromebook.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Galaxy Chromebook Go

If you’re looking for the latest – possibly greatest – Chromebook in the budget category, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Chromebook Go may be of interest to you. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung’s latest model in the small-core budget category and it’s aimed at those who need a basic device that’s good enough to handle daily tasks while offering up solid battery life while you’re on the go. Powered by Intel’s latest Jasper Lake N4500 CPU, the 14″ Chromebook looks a little different than your average budget-minded device which gives it a more premium aesthetic than other models in this vein.

With its velvet black keyboard deck and muted silver exterior, this Chromebook plays the part of a Galaxy device very well while keeping things simple with a 14″ HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Again, this Chromebook isn’t for the power user but it would make a great device for those needing something that’s great from web browsing, social media, banking, and whatnot. Normally $299, Samsung has knocked the price down to $270 and you can still nab a little cash back with Rakuten. The Galaxy Chromebook Go would make a great device to just have around the house and it should serve you well for years to come with guaranteed updates through June of 2029

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

Samsung Chromebook 4

Perhaps you need a cheap device and you need it right now. If you’re looking for a Chromebook that will get the basics done and you don’t want to spend more than a couple of Benjamins, Walmart has a deal worth your time. Last year’s budget-friendly Chromebook 4 from Samsung is powered by the Intel N4000 Celeron which is still a formidable little CPU for common, daily tasks and the Samsung Chromebook 4 is actually a decent little device considering its humble price tag.

Regularly $229 on Samsung’s website, Walmart has rolled back the price on this 11.6″ Chromebook all the way down to $129. That makes it one of the cheapest budget models available that’s actually worth buying. The Chromebook 4 will get updates through June of 2026 which means your cost per year of use is around $26 and that’s a deal any way you slice it. The Samsung Chromebook 4 comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which is minimal but it is equipped with an SD card slot so you can expand your storage space. If you need a cheap device for just the basics, this is a very good option. Don’t forget to check out with Rakuten. You’ll pick up 6% cash back when you use Rakuten on Walmart.com.

