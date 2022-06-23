Google’s Real Tone technology wins top prize in Mobile category at Cannes Lions

Google has garnered much praise from both its users and the media for its new “Real Tone” technology that launched alongside the Pixel 6 line and sought to improve the representation of diverse skin tones across all of Google’s products. To achieve this, Google partnered with Dr. Ellis Monk to develop the “Monk Skin Tone Scale,” which was designed to be more inclusive of the variety of skin tones in our society.

As part of its marketing efforts to bring the good tidings to the masses, Google launched a campaign that was featured in the Super Bowl this year with recording artist Lizzo singing to the tune of “If you love me, you love all of me.” The 60-second ad spot, shown below, brought awareness to the fact that camera technology in the past had failed to capture true skin tones when it came to those with a darker complexion and included testimonials from real-life Pixel 6 owners who were finally able to see full richness of their darker skin tone on a photo – thanks to Google’s True Tone.

The technology, and its subsequent ad campaign, were submitted for consideration to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Not to be confused with the widely known Cannes Film Festival, this festival awards advertising films that bring forth new ideas that shape the next wave of creativity. In the case of the Mobile Lions, the category in which “Real Tone” was entered celebrates device-driven creativity.

Google’s “Real Tone” entry for consideration at Cannes Lions

Google’s idea was simple — design an inclusive camera with a strong focus on people with darker skin tones and test this camera and the Google Photos editor in a wide range of tough lighting conditions. And that it did. After consideration from the judges, Google was indeed awarded the top “Grand Prix” prize in the Mobile category, managing to impress with its innovative use of technology and advanced learning technologies. Hugo Veiga, Global Chief Creative Officer at AKQA, who led the jury for this category, said, “When we got to the Grand Prix, practically everyone raised their arms for this idea. This was an idea that simply portrays reality, and what a huge step that is.“

Sources: AdAge | Cannes Lions