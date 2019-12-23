Last Call: Two days left to win a $250 Visa Gift Card from Rakuten and Chrome Unboxed

The Big Day is nearly upon us and in less than 24 hours, we’ll be able to watch Santa take flight as he starts his global gift-giving trek. If you’re still in the holiday shopping mood, there’s still time to score some serious cashback and a chance at winning a $250 Visa Gift Card from Rakuten and Chrome Unboxed.

For the uninitiated, Rakuten(formerly Ebates) is the number one cashback platform in the world and it’s a simple as signing up and shopping at more than 2,000 stores that you’re probably already using. When you navigate to a shopping site that partners with Rakuten, just activate cashback with the extension and when you check out, you’ll earn real cash towards your “Big Fat Check” that will come every three months. Last-minute deals include double cashback or more from sites such as Amazon, Nike, Walmart and many more. There’s also 10% cashback at Lenovo at the moment which can nab you some major savings on some already deeply discounted tech.

Christmas morning, Rakuten will draw one winner to receive the $250 Visa Gift Card and the contest is open to new and existing Rakuten users. Simply join or sign in with your Rakuten email below and you can unlock even more chances to win. Good luck and Happy Holidays from the Chrome Unboxed team and Rakuten.