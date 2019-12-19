Lenovo Last Chance Deals: Smart Clocks, Yoga Smart Tab and $200 off a Smart Display Bundle

Lenovo is wrapping up their holiday deals but there’s still time to pick up some serious savings on a variety of Assistant-enabled devices to fit just about any need or budget. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own smart home game or give the gift of great tech this Christmas, these deals are worth taking a look at before they’re gone.

Lenovo’s hybrid Android tablet was deeply discounted during the Black Friday shopping weekend. Unfortunately, the tablet that doubles as an Assistant smart display sold out within hours of the deal going live. The Yoga Smart Tab is powered by Android 9 and features a Snapdragon 439 Octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB(expandable to 256GB) of eMMC storage. It comes with a 5MP front-facing camera along with an 8MP rear shooter and hosts a 10.1″ FHD IPS display.

Where the Yoga is unique from other Android tablets is in its ability to convert to a smart display with the simple flip of the kickstand. Once the tablet is idle, the Google Assistant’s ambient mode will take over and you have a beautiful smart display that can control your smart home and do all of the Google-y things. All this is complemented by the side-firing JBL Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Normally $349, the Yoga Smart Tab is currently $100 off at $249 while supplies last.

Lenovo Smart Clock and 10″ Smart Display

Black Friday was the best chance to score the most savings on the tiny Lenovo Smart Clock as it went on sale for $39.99 just about everywhere. That deal is no more but you can still pick on up for $49.99 and in my opinion, it’s still worth that and then some. If you’d like to take advantage of even more savings, Lenovo has a bundle that will save you $200 and lands you the clock and a 10″ smart display for the insane price of only $129.99.

That’s $20 less than the sale price of the 10″ smart display if you bought it by itself. You can pick up the 8″ smart display on sale for $99 as well but seriously, for $30 more, the 10″ Assistant-enabled smart display and Lenovo Smart Clock is the deal to beat this year. I’m putting my seal of approval on this one and recommending if for anyone on your shopping list.

If you’re heading to Lenovo, don’t forget to check out Rakuten before you go. You can get up to 10% cashback on your purchases right now and that’s some serious stocking stuffer money. Don’t forget, we’ve teamed up with the folks at Rakuten to bring one lucky winner a $250 Visa Gift Card for the Holidays. The contest ends on Christmas Eve so sign up now and get your name in the hat.

