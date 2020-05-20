R.I.P. hot corners, Chrome OS scraps Corner Shortcuts

Sometimes, new features just aren’t meant to be. Three months ago, it appeared that Chrome OS would be adopting a very useful macOS feature known as “Hot Corners.” Rebranded “Corner Shortcuts,” the update would presumably allow users to map each corner of their displays. Each corner would then become a shortcut for whatever action was mapped. On a Mac, you simply place your mouse cursor in the corner assigned to the shortcut you want to use and voila. A pretty handy feature for navigating in and out of apps and functions that you use frequently but don’t want constantly open on-screen.

Unfortunately for those looking forward to this feature on Chrome OS, it looks like Corner Shortcuts are being abandoned. Spotted by 9to5Google, a new commit has popped up in the repository that removes the feature and confirms its demise.

Rip out flag for CornerShortcuts Since we are no longer moving forward with this project, rip out the flag and associated feature control. Chromium Repository

It is unclear the motive behind scrapping Corner Shortcuts but it is clear that developers are no longer pursuing the feature. Perhaps, with the ease of access to apps via the launcher and even the Google Assistant, Google feels that Corner Shortcuts are redundancy that isn’t worth the time and effort. Your guess is as good as mine and I’m sure that this news will be disappointing to some but in the long run, I don’t think it will detract from the operating system.



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

Source: 9to5Google