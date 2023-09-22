Act now: You’ll soon lose the ability to sign into QuickBooks products with your Google Account

I know by my experience as a Chromebook expert in Best Buy that a lot of you use QuickBooks online for your business accounting, so late last night when I got an unexpected email from Intuit, I thought you’d like to know about it. If, like many, you’ve been signing in using your Google Account credentials, you’re not going to like this. As of next month on October 20, 2023, Google Single Sign-On (SSO) support will be discontinued for QuickBooks products.

I have no idea why the company would disconnect Google’s ecosystem as a means of helping you get signed in easier, and no official word was given, so I’m only left to speculate. As trust for Google wanes across users and partners alike, it’s possible that Intuit is choosing to nope out for this reason. Alternatively, it’s possible the mammoth of a company just wants to get back to having you do things the old fashioned way with passwords – something Google has been on a mission to kill off the past few years.

Whatever the reason, all QuickBooks customers are being asked to set up a real password and disconnect single sign-on with Google before the deadline, which is in just thirty days. Here a step-by-step guide on how you can do just that.

If you don’t use Google SSO, there’s no action required Contents of email from Intuit

Next Steps for Current Google SSO Users before October 20, 2023:

Sign in to your QuickBooks product using a web browser. From the dashboard, select your profile icon next to Settings ⚙, then select Manage your Intuit Account. In the Intuit Account Manager, select Sign in & security. Select Password. Create and confirm your new password, then select Save. While in Sign in & security, ensure your email and phone details are accurate. For enhanced security, consider enabling 2-step verification and integrating an Authenticator. Lastly, navigate to Personal info and update your name and address as necessary.

Post these changes, you’ll just log into QuickBooks using this newly set password, phone number, email address, or an authenticator app code. I’d be interested in hearing below if you’re currently using Google’s Single Sign-On to log into Intuit’s services. At this time, I’m not sure if this applies to TurboTax, Mint, or other brands under the Intuit umbrella, but I’ll update this article once I find out!

