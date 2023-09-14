It’s about time: Sony officially adds PlayStation 4 and 5 game streaming to your 4K Chromecast

If you’ve ever wanted the freedom to play your PS5 or PS4 games in another room of the house without uprooting your console, Sony’s got some good news for you on their PlayStation Blog this week. The PS Remote Play feature, which previously allowed streaming of your PlayStation games to devices like Android and iOS smartphones, PCs, and Mac, has now made its way to devices running Android TV OS 12.

Yep, this means you can play on your Chromecast with Google TV (specifically the 4K model) and the BRAVIA XR A95L. Just open the search feature and type in “PS Remote Play”, download the app on your TV and you’re ready to go!

Of course, your performance may vary, and the specific reason why this is compatible with the 4K Chromecast is because it has an ethernet port for direct connection, which makes your performance and quality more reliable.

The largest screen in your house joins this lineup

It’s worth mentioning the PlayStation TV here (rest in peace). Launched with a similar intent, it allowed players to stream their titles to another screen, and was a dedicated set top box, but was discontinued in 2016. This new update feels like a revival of that concept, offering you an alternative way to enjoy gaming in a different area of the home.

With the upcoming release of the PlayStation Portal, a device focused on handheld game streaming from your PlayStation console, it’s clear that Sony is keen on diversifying how we play. For those not looking to invest in the Portal, this Remote Play update on Chromecast and other Android devices makes sure you’re not left out.

Let me know in the comments if you’ve tried Remote Play, and if you’ve had good luck with the quality and performance, or if you wouldn’t touch it with a ten foot pole. The video above showcases the company’s efforts to revive the service as a viable alternative to playing locally, but time will tell whether or not it’s going to be adopted widely this time around.

