Save big on these productivity-minded 15.6″ Chromebooks

From the looks of Best Buy’s current inventory, a lot of shoppers here in the U.S. have taken home new Chromebooks to get the kiddos online for non-traditional “distance” learning. A large number of budget and mid-range models are completely sold out and the price on refurbished devices has inched up to near-retail. However, if you’re one of the many that have been relocated to your house but still having to “remotely” work, Best Buy has some nice deals on a couple of powerful Chromebooks that will help your productivity.

HP Chromebook 15 Core i5

If you’re a number cruncher, there’s nothing quite as useful as a good ole numeric keypad and the 15.6″ HP Chromebook offers that and a whole lot more for relatively little cash. We’ve seen this device as low as $399 but with its Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it’s easy to argue that it’s worth the normal $599 MSRP.

Right now, you can pick up the FullHD HP Chromebook 15 for only $449 and you’re getting a very powerful device with a backlit keyboard and attractive ceramic-like finish with aluminum chassis. Throw in the fact that the HP 15 has support for Android and Linux apps as well as an Auto Update life of June 2025, there’s a lot of value factor with this Chromebook. The large desktop and integrated number pad make it the perfect productivity device.

Core i5 HP Chromebook 15 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

If you like the larger desktop space but want the versatility of a 2-in-1, Lenovo’s Yoga Chromebook is still the cream of the crop in the premium segment. Touting the same powerful internals as the HP Chromebook 15, the Yoga features a 2-in1 convertible design that works perfectly with Android apps and you’ll get a very well built Chromebook that’s housed completely in aluminum.

This model features the 1080P display which, in our tests, offers significantly more battery life than the now-retired 4K model. It’s built as well as any Chromebook on the market and offers the same Auto Update life span as the aforementioned HP Chromebook 15. It does feel a tad clunky at 4.19 lbs but this isn’t a device you’d be throwing around like a tablet. The convertible form-factor is more of an added bonus for those times you want to flip into tablet mode. Regularly priced at $699, you can pick up the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook for $549 and that’s worth every penny.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook at Best Buy