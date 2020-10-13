Prime Day: Where to find the best Chromebook Deals

Welcome to 2020 where Prime Day is smack dab in the middle of October and everyone else decided to follow suit by declaring a new Black Friday. With the ongoing shortage of devices and the continuing demand for decent PCs, we weren’t expecting a lot in the way of Chromebook deals this year. Thankfully, there are some savings to be had. Ironically, most of the good deals can be found outside of Amazon’s Prime Day. Here’s a list of Chromebooks that we feel are not only worth having but are also good deals.

HP Chromebook x360 14C

Apart from the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, HP’s latest premium convertible is one of the best devices on the market in the consumer space. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake Core i3 processor, the newest x360 Chromebook builds on what was already a great device in the previous Kaby Lake model. HP once again made the right move by equipping the Chromebook with 8GB of RAM and the premium build and list of features make it one of the most well-rounded devices available. The only legitimate complaint we have about the HP is the price. It’s not that the $629 price tag is egregious. It’s just the fact that the Acer Spin 713 costs the exact same and is more than marginally better.

That said, the HP is still a beautiful and capable 2-in-1 that comes packed with a ton of features and it supports a USI stylus. Best Buy has again put the x360 14c on sale and you can pick one up during the retailer’s “Black Friday Prices” promotion for the impressive price of $499. That’s a solid price and makes the HP well worth considering over the Acer Spin 713 if you’re really looking to pinch some pennies.

HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy

4K Pixelbook Go

Google’s Pixelbook Go is still one of my all-time favorite devices for so many reasons. Just the keyboard alone makes it a Chromebook worthy of its own, special place in the Chrome OS hall of fame. While not many users may be interested in forking over $1400 for the UHD 4K model that scores you an extra 128GB of storage, I do know some shoppers who wanted that exact thing and hey, it’s your money. You do you. If you’ve been on the fence, Amazon has knocked a little extra off of the 4K Pixelbook Go and you can pick up the Just Black model for $1,199 or the Not Pink version for $1,172. You can find both listings by heading over to the Chrome Shop.

Pixelbook Go on Chrome Shop

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3-11

If you’re looking to score a new Chromebook for under $200, there aren’t a lot of options out there we’d recommend. Apart from Lenovo’s Chromebook 3, I can’t think of one off of the top of my head that’s worth your attention. However, thanks to Best Buy, you can actually pick up a super portable 2-in-1 Chromebook for less than $180. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is the latest model in Lenovo’s budget-friendly 11.6″ convertible lineup. It features a MediaTek ARM processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. I’ve found that Lenovo’s budget devices are generally built to take a beating and this would be a great Chromebook to have around when you just want to throw something in your bag or give to the kiddos. At $179, it’s practically disposable. The End of life for this Chromebook is June of 2025 so you should easily get your money out of it.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebox CXI3

If you’re looking for a desktop setup for your home or office, Acer is offering a bundle that can get you up and running for less than $250. The Acer Chromebox CXI3 is powered by a Kaby Lake Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The latter two items on that list are easily upgraded if you want to tinker a little. Right now, you can grab the Chromebox along with a wired mouse and keyboard for only $229. If you don’t feel like buying a monitor, you can easily plug this directly into the HDMI port on your television and boom, Chrome OS on the big screen. Take a meeting, play Stadia or surf the web. This little Chromebox will handle it all with ease.

Acer Chromebox CXI3 on Chrome Shop

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

This isn’t actually a sale but it’s worth noting that Lenovo’s Comet Lake Chromebook is back to its original $409 price when you buy it directly from Amazon. At this price, it is probably the best value of any premium Chromebook on the market.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 on Chrome Shop

Prime Days run through Thursday and I’m sure we’ll see some new deals pop up as the event continues. We’ll do our best to keep up on what’s new. Make sure you check back to see our smart home roundup later today as we gather up the best Assistant deals from Amazon, Best Buy and more. Let us know if you discovered a great deal during this off-season shopping week. We’ll get it added to the list.