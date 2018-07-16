Prime Day Pixelbook Deal: $250 Off Any Model

I honestly wouldn’t have guessed that Amazon’s Prime Day would have offered any discounts on Google’s Pixelbook. The base model Core i5 has been on sale for around $150 for a couple of months but as 3:00 p.m. rolled around, the first Chromebook deal that caught my eye was a $749 Pixelbook.

Sure enough, all three configurations of the flagship Chromebook are Prime Day exclusives and you can grab one at the link below.

$250 Off Any Pixelbook At Amazon (Prime Day)

That’s a heck of a way to kick of the 36-hour sale and there will surely be more to come. There’s already a couple of my favorite devices getting the Prime Day treatment. The ASUS C302 has been slashed to $399 and the Lenovo Flex 11 comes in just under $200. Great stuff to see these Chromebooks getting some center-stage time on Prime Day.

ASUS Flip C302 At Amazon (Prime Day)

Lenovo Flex 11 Amazon (Prime Day)