Price Drop: Score the HP Chromebook x360 14c for $449 ($180 off)

New year, new Chromebook deals and as we predicted, mid-range devices are stealing the show. We’ve seen some solid deals on Chromebooks like the Acer Spin 713, Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, and others with the most consistent savings coming from the HP Chromebook x360 14c. At the peak of Black Friday season, HP’s formidable flagship dropped all the way down to $379 which made it arguably the best Chromebook deal of 2020. While that sale price is no longer available, you can still score a great deal on the Core i3 Comet Lake Chromebook.

HP Chromebook x360 14c Review

The 2-in-1 HP Chromebook x360 14c has been consistently on sale for $479 since Christmas but Best Buy has knocked another $30 off of the already great price. That nets you a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Chromebook with 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 14″ Full HD touch display. It wasn’t really a close contest but the HP did take second place in our mid-range category for Best Chromebooks of 2020. That Acer Spin 713 beat it out because it retails for the same $629 as the HP but offers a Core i5, 128GB of storage, and that crispy 3:2 display. That said, the HP is no slouch and when we’re talking $450, it’s one of the best deals going at the moment and you’ll be picking up a beautiful and powerful Chromebook that will get updates for nearly eight more years. That’s a deal worth talking about. Check it out over at Best Buy before it’s gone.

