Price Drop: Grab the Lenovo USI stylus for only $32

Short and sweet. USI styluses are finally hitting the consumer market and the latest model to start shipping is the affordable pen made by Lenovo. Much to my surprise, Lenovo’s USI stylus did not sell out like every other brand available. My guess is the company waited long enough to stockpile a decent inventory and that translates to great news for shoppers. The $40 stylus is still available and thanks to a quick note from a reader, we’re happy to share a promo code that will score you the pen for even less.

Lenovo has long offered a discount on just about everything when you use the promo code “extrafive” but you can actually take 20% off the stylus when you use the code “discover20” at checkout. That will nab you the pen that is compatible with any USI-capable Chromebook for only $31.99 before tax and shipping is free. You can pick another couple of bucks in cashback too if you use Rakuten while shopping Lenovo. Pick up the USI stylus at the link below and don’t forget your promo code.

Lenovo USI Stylus

Hat tip to Richard M. for this find