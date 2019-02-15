President’s Day Deals On Chromebooks From Acer, Lenovo and More

President’s Day is usually a great time to grab a deal or two on a new car or perhaps some furniture. (not sure why but furniture stores go hard on the old Pres day advertising) Luckily, we’ve found some sweet Chromebook deals that will save you a few dollars this weekend.

Acer

Acer has discounted a variety of their 15.6″ devices through a number of retailers and you can save up to $80 on some models.

For the budget conscious, Acer’s long-running 15.6″ Chromebook 15 is on sale for $179. You can generally find these on display at your local Walmart if you want to take a peak first. I’m not a fan of these Chromebooks for one, very specific reason. The RAM.

I’m of the opinion that Chromebook makers should cease making devices with 2GB of RAM simply because Chrome OS runs exponentially better when there are 4GB on board. Another thing to consider before grabbing this one is the End of Life. The Acer 15 CB3-532 is only guaranteed updates through August of 2021 since it is built on the same baseboard since 2016.

For lightweight tasks such as email, social networking and banking, it will suffice and at $179, you don’t have to stress about breaking the bank.

Closer to the premium spectrum, Acer has also discounted the partial-aluminum Chromebook CB515 and Spin 15. Both models come equipped with 15.6″ Full HD touch displays and feature those sweet up-firing speakers that make the Acer 15 lineup unique.

The Acer Chromebook CB515 is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor and comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. You’ll get a backlit keyboard, 2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A and an SD Card slot.

This is a great model for the moderate user who likes the extra real estate and wants to consume media as well as take on some productivity tasks. Regularly priced at $349, Target is offering it for $299 during the President’s Day sale.

If you’ve been eyeing a convertible, you can save up to $80 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 15. Office Depot currently has the Pentium-powered Chromebook discounted by $60 with an additional $20 dropping off starting the 17th and running through the 23rd.

The Spin 15 is equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and you will get all the features of the CB515 plus the more powerful processor and it’s a 2-in-1.

Lenovo

Not President’s Day specific, Lenovo has some great deals on devices to fit most user’s needs. As we shared earlier this week, you can still grab the flagship Yoga Chromebook from Best Buy at the insanely low price of $499. That’s a $200 savings on a killer 15.6″ Chromebook.

If you’re in the market for something more in the budget-friendly arena, Lenovo’s latest MediaTek powered Chromebooks are both on offer for a limited time.

For just over $200, you can pick up the 14″ Lenovo Chromebook S330 and get a Full HD display, 4GB of ram and a downright attractive device. For $209, this is a definite recommendation for the casual user looking for something a little larger than the 11-12″ models on the market.

You can pick this one up from Newegg but act fast, the sale ends in a little over 36 hours.

If you’re like me, you’re a fan of Lenovo’s 11 Flex 11 and the latest iteration is equally as appealing. The Chromeook C330 offers a 64GB variation that normally runs around $300 and honestly, it’s a decent price for all that it offers.

Right now, you can pick one up at Amazon for $249. This is a great price especially considering you’re getting double the storage of the base model.

Pixelbook

For those of you who are wanting some serious horsepower or just want to have what is arguably the best overall Chromebook on the market, Amazon is still selling the Core i7 Pixelbook at nearly 30% off retail.

Down from $1649 MSRP, you can steal one of these for $1171.98 and get 512GB of NVMe storage and 16GB of RAM. Oh yeah, and you’re getting a Pixelbook. It’s just a gorgeous machine and the aesthetics scream premium and timeless.

We’ll have some more President’s Day deals to get you through the weekend so stay tuned and make sure to subscribe to keep up-to-date on the latest from Chrome Unboxed.