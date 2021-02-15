President’s Day Deal: $20 off the Google Nest Audio or $50 off of two

Looking for a good deal on a great Google Assistant smart speaker? Look no further than Google’s own Nest Audio. Google’s latest entrant into the smart speaker space offers an ample upgrade from the original Google Home smart speaker with a price tag that’s affordable on almost any budget. Dollar for dollar, there really isn’t a better choice on the market for a Google Assistant smart speaker unless you luck out and get one of the premium brands at a serious discount.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the Nest Audio is a great speaker for anyone looking to get into the smart speaker game and not sacrifice audio quality. For President’s Day, you can get your hands on Google’s Nest Audio and save as much as $50 if you’re in need of more than one speaker. Most major retailers including the Google Store, Best Buy, and Bed Bath and Beyond are selling available colors of the Nest Audio for $20 off of the original $99 MSRP.

What’s better than $20 of a Nest Audio? How about $50 off when you buy two? Most stores are offering a 2-pack with a $40 discount but Adorama will knock $50 off when you use the promo code 50OFF199. You will have to create an account but Adorama utilized Google login so it only takes one click to log in. The only catch is that you have to purchase a 2-pack. That means you have to choose between Chalk or Charcoal and you can’t mix and match. Check out the deal below before it’s gone.

Nest Audio 2-pack at Adorama

Source: Adorama via Android Police