If you’re running Android 7, you won’t be able to play Pokémon Go anymore

Pokémon GO will soon end its support for devices running on Android 7, also known as “Nougat.” Android 7 was released in August of 2016 and for the first time, offered multi-window view, which allowed users to use two apps simultaneously in split view. Additionally, it revamped the notifications system, enhanced the Do Not Disturb mode, and introduced Vulkan API for improved graphics in games and apps.

Since then, Android has come a long way, and in likely in efforts to reduce fragmentation, and strain of supporting too many versions, an email went out last night from Niantic stating that starting with version 285.0 of the Pokémon GO app, which is rolling out on October 4, 2023, well, goodbye Nougat!

I can’t think of any devices stuck on Nougat that can’t update to a newer version. Heck, even my Pixel 2 is running Android 11 and only lost support last year if my memory serves correctly. Still, I’m sure some of you may be out of luck because your device lose support around the OS 7 mark. Luckily, most of you in this predicament can likely update if you’ve been apprehensive or resistant, and solve the issue, allowing you to continue catching Pokémon.

An important note is that this cutoff date of October 4th, anyone stuck without a raft will likely be told they can’t load the game without an update they can’t get. The reason this is significant is because the Suicune, Raikou, and Entei raids are going until October 6, 2023, so those affected will lose two whole days on their chances to catch the legendary doggos first introduced in the Johto region.

You can check your current Android version by heading to the Settings of your device and then tapping ‘General’ and then ‘About’. Let me know in the comments if you’re stuck in a space-time distortion and can’t move to Android 8, or ‘Oreo’ at least.

