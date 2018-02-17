Deal Of The Day: $100 Off Google’s Pixelbook!

We’ve seen some modest savings here and there on Google’s flagship Chromebook but it’s been months since any significant discounts could be found.

Thanks to an email from our friend George E., I’m staring at $100 off any variation of the Pixelbook. The deal looks to be available at most major online retailers including the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, Abt and more. It’s not clear how long the sale will last as Google’s Store just says limited time only.

If you’re looking to bundle with the Pixelbook Pen, Amazon has the smart-stylus for $98. It’s only a dollar off anywhere else but hey, a buck is a buck. Check out the deal below before it’s too late.

$100 Pixelbook On Amazon

Don’t forget, qualifying Student Prime members at Amazon can save an additional 10%. That brings the base Pixelbook to an unbeatable $809.10 with free shipping. If you’re a student and haven’t signed up, do yourself a favor and snag 6 months of Amazon Prime for free.

Sign Up For Prime Student At Amazon