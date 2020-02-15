At $499, this Certified Pixelbook Go is the perfect alternative to buying new

Daily, I check every retailer we can think of to see if I can find a legitimate deal on Google’s Pixelbook Go. With the exception of a decent promotion form Electronic Express, there simply hasn’t been any discounts on Google’s latest flagship Chromebook. One of the places I check regularly is Best Buy’s refurbished devices. Geek Squad Certified laptops are generally like new and come with a minimum of a 90-day warranty. The refurbished base model of the Pixelbook Go has been listed on Best Buy’s site for some time at $599 but unfortunately, it has remained out of stock since it first sold out.

At $599, it’s still a bit difficult to recommend a renewed Pixelbook Go when that Electronic Express deal gets you a new one for around $620. Thankfully, Best Buy has the refurbished model back in stock and they’ve dropped the price. You can get the Core m3, 8GB/64GB Black Pixelbook Go refurbished from Best Buy for only $499 and that makes it worth considering if you’ve been on the fence due to the retail price tag of $649.

Geek Squad® Certified

Geek Squad Certified programs involve a rigorous multipoint inspection designed to ensure the highest performance and quality standards. Each product is tested to verify it works like new and is restored to original factory settings, plus all parts are thoroughly cleaned. Best Buy

The only thing this Chromebook lacks is a full year of warranty but Best Buy does cover it with their 90-day parts and labor policy and as I’ve mentioned before, there are companies out there that will cover your refurbished laptop and even included accidental damage protection for as little as $45/year with a low $50 deductible. That means you can get a like-new Pixelbook Go with more coverage than a new one for about $100 less than retail and that’s a bit of alright if you ask me. You can find the refurbished Pixelbook Go at the link below.

