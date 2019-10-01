Pixelbook Go hype takes a back seat to this killer deal on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

We’re two weeks away from the unveiling of the Pixelbook Go, and though we don’t know pricing info or exactly how we’ll react to actually trying out Google’s latest Chromebook, the competition isn’t sitting idly by to see how the world will react. Instead, competitors are continuing to do exactly what they’ve been doing for months at this point: discounting their Chromebooks to be more attractive to potential buyers.

That is the case for the ASUS Chromebook C434, arguably the year’s favorite Chromebook if you ask around just a bit. With an all-aluminum build, great specs (Core m3, 8GB RAM, and 64GB of storage) and a nearly-bezeless screen, the C434 is an attractive package even at its MSRP. When deals like this show up, however, this variant of the C434 becomes an instant recommend at $559. Though my rational mind knows I need to wait on the Pixelbook Go, the part of me that absolutely loves the Flip C434 wants to go get one right away!

If a convertible, well-built Chromebook with the best keyboard on the market sounds like something you are interested in, you need to consider this deal before it goes away. You can check out our review below of this excellent Chromebook and hit the link to grab this deal before it expires.

