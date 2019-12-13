The Core i7, 4K Pixelbook Go is now available and ready to ship

The Pixelbook Go has quickly become the device of choice around the Chrome Unboxed office. With the Core i5 and Core m3 models both readily at hand, we find it difficult to look at anyone and recommend that they need anything more powerful than what these two variants offer. However, I’m not you and I don’t know what you need or more importantly, what you want. I’m sure that there are those that have been waiting for the top-tier, 4K UHD version of the Pixelbook Go to land and today, your patience can be rewarded.

I’m not sure when the listings actually became official as Best Buy was showing an availability date of Dec. 7 but this is the first I’ve seen of the Core i7 Pixelbook Go actually being available for purchase. As advertised, the beast-mode iteration of the Go will run you $1399 and comes with a 4K, UHD display, Intel Core i7-8500Y processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Apart from that, it offers the exact same build quality and superb aesthetic design that we’ve come to know and love in our “lesser equipped” models here at CU. For the serious power-user that does development work and is looking to get the most out of Linux apps on their Chromebook, the Core i7 will get the job done and then some.

There’s still no sign of when the “Not Pink” models will land for any of the PB Go configurations but if you want the Just Black one, you can now have it. The Core i7 Pixelbook Go is available from most of the usual outlets including the Google Store, Best Buy and Amazon. The price is the same regardless of where you buy. So, dealer’s choice on this one. If you do happen to be looking at the Core i5, 8GB/128GB model, it is randomly $9 cheaper on Amazon than elsewhere. So, there’s that.

Buy the Pixelbook Go On Amazon Buy the Pixelbook Go From Google Buy the Pixelbook Go at Best Buy

Looking for a sleeve for your new Pixelbook Go? Bellroy designed one just for Google’s Chromebook and it’s awesome. I take my Go everywhere in the Bellroy sleeve and I love it. It’s a great addition to the Go for only $49 and it comes in Slate or Dusk.





Bellroy Sleeve for the Pixelbook Go