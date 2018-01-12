Grab A Free Pen When You Buy A Pixelbook



Holiday shopping season has come and gone. Like most markets, Chromebooks have now settled back to retail or close to MSRP pricing. If you missed out on the Pixelbook deal you were hoping for, Google’s offering up a little incentive when you buy the flagship Chromebook.

From now until February 1st, you can score a free Pixelbook Pen with the purchase of any configuration of Google’s latest Chromebook. The offer is available from the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, BHPhoto and other online retailers.

The juries still out on the popularity of the Pixelbook Pen but if a stylus is of use to you, this one does an amazing job. Not only that, you’ll get the power of the Google Assistant right at your fingertips.

Whether you're taking notes, practicing your doodles or creating works of art, the Pixelbook Pen is a great stylus experience worthy of the Pixel name.




