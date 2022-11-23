Pixel Watch will soon support transit cards in Wallet

At this point, most Pixel Watch users have received the first Pixel Watch app update, which began rolling out last week and addressed mostly its Fitbit integration. However, as expected, the Pixel Watch’s functionality will not remain as it currently is now, and it will gain more Google smarts as time goes on via software updates.

The latest confirmation of this came from a post in the Pixel Watch Help Community, as reported by 9to5Google, in which a Q/A was posted addressing the most commonly asked questions from the community. One of these was whether a closed-loop transit card could be added to Google Wallet on a Pixel Watch, to which the answer was the below:

At this moment, you won’t be able to add a closed loop transit card to your Wallet on the Google Pixel Watch. We are planning to bring this feature to our users in a future software update. [Note: In Japan, Suica is supported. The feature is branded Google Pay and runs Felica.]

This confirms that there is a future software update pending but does not give us any idea of when that may happen. So far, Google has been very selective with the information shared in regard to the future of the Pixel Watch. I, for one, would love to hear about the company’s plans for the device I wear daily.

My most requested feature at the moment is a way to schedule Bedtime Mode so I wouldn’t have to remember to do this manually every night. I do this in order to save battery so that the device would last me a little bit over 24 hours, but what ends up happening is that I either forget to turn Bedtime mode on at night or forget to turn it off in the morning. I’ve resorted to adding a reminder about this to my calendar as part of my morning routine, but this shouldn’t be the case. A smartwatch in 2022 should be able to have that basic functionality, and I hope this is in the planned updates for the Pixel Watch, along with adding transit cards to its Wallet.

Newsletter Signup