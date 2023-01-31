Spigen’s new Rugged Armor Pro will turn Pixel Watch into a G-Shock look-alike

According to a recent report from 9to5 Google, Spigen looks all set to deliver a new, bulk-adding case for the Pixel Watch in the Rugged Armor Pro. Like we’ve seen with this case/strap combo for the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch series, this all-in-one solution provides massive shock absorbtion and will add quite a bit of bulk to the Pixel Watch for those looking for it.

February is the supposed time frame for release, so it won’t be too long of a wait if something like this case is on your wish list. While we covered a couple more-rugged options for case covers for the Pixel Watch just last week, this new offering from Spigen won’t require a seperate band and comes equipped with everything you need built in.

For fans of watches with that G-Shock vibe, this could be an amazing fit. The existing cases like it for the Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch tend to run between $20 and $35 depending on where you shop for them, so it won’t really be wildly expensive, either. The casing covers the entire Pixel Watch body, including the single button on the side. The crown is left exposed so as not to hinder the functionality, but the rest of the Pixel Watch is very protected with this case.

Spigen doesn’t provide any real specifics for the case in terms of drop testing, so if you opt for it down the road, be sure to keep that in mind. While I’m certain the Rugged Armor Pro will protect your Pixel Watch from quite a bit of abuse, I’d still be as careful as possible with it. Additionally, as noted by 9to5 Google, there could be some issues with already-installed screen protectors as well, so be prepared for that.

With a great look, carbon fiber touches here and there, and a more-standard watch clasp, this case could be a great fit for a lot of current and potential Pixel Watch owners. I’ve said it many times, but I’ve never truly relied on a smartwatch before the Pixel Watch came along. The combination of great looks, solid software, and smooth performance have changed that, however, and I’m very rarely found without my watch on my wrist these days. If you’ve been waiting for a more durable version of this excellent wearable, perhaps this is the green light to go ahead and snag one as the release of this case should be just around the corner.

Image Credit: 9to5 Google

