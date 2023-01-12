Pixel Watch January update is rolling out: how to get it right now

Like other Pixel devices, Google looks to be sticking to a monthly update schedule so far with the new Pixel Watch. On the heels of the December update, as we’re now rolling into 2023, the January update has become available and contains one very specific fix and a handful of less-clear general bug fixes.

For the specific part, Google is addressing the use of 3rd-party watch faces that refuse to stay on after 15 minutes when users have always-on display enabled. I’ve not yet played with 3rd-party faces, but I’m sure many of you Wear OS users out there have your favorites you use regularly; and if this bug was affecting your use, hopefully the update fixes it.

Overall, Google says this update addresses multiple bugs and provides the latest security patches, so even if the watch face issue isn’t a problem, you’ll want to get updated anyway to the RWD9.220429.073 (RWD9.220429.073.J1 in Japan and Taiwan) build as soon as possible. And doing so is quite easy.

How to apply the January Pixel Watch update

We’ve discussed this method before, but there is a simple way to get your watch updated if the latest build isn’t already showing up for you. On your watch, head to Settings > System > System Updates and note the date. If it is not January, you’ll want to get updated. To do this, simply tap on the tiny watch icon at the top of the watch screen until Wear OS forces the issue. It might take a minute.

Soon after, however, your watch will take the update, restart, and you’ll be on the latest build until next month. Hopefully this trend continues and we continue seeing Google iterate the Pixel Watch to fix problems, add features, and squash bugs as we go. These regular updates and Feature Drops are part of the magic with being a Pixel owner, and having that extend to the Pixel Watch is definitely a benefit of staying in the Google ecosystem.

