The Pixel Watch is rumored to be getting dedicated Gmail and Calendar apps

Wear OS 3, which was introduced by Google last year, was the first indication after a long while that the company was finally getting serious about its wearable operating system. However, even with the release of Wear OS 3.5, run by Google’s new flagship Pixel Watch, the experience is still lacking due to the lack of some key features, including full support for major Google apps. Thankfully, it appears that Google may be taking steps to remedy that.

As per 9to5Google, they’ve been tipped off about Google testing a Gmail and Calendar app for Wear OS. Now, we are not talking about the half-baked experience we currently have on the Pixel Watch, where Calendar is handled by an incomplete “Agenda” app that only displays up to three days of events, and the only time you can view an incoming email is when the notification pops up. According to 9to5, the new apps that are being tested are supposed to provide a “full” experience, although they weren’t able to confirm if that experience includes creating new events or composing new emails.

It is also unknown when these applications will become available or if they will be available for other Wear OS smartwatches, although Samsung has already taken care of things on their end by providing a full Calendar app on the Galaxy Watch. This Galaxy Calendar app could very well be the inspiration for the Wear OS/Pixel Watch app that is currently being tested.

Galaxy Watch Calendar App

Source: 9to5Google

This is an encouraging move that should fill one of the obvious gaps in the Wear OS experience. Google has already confirmed that there will be future updates to the Pixel Watch which will add functionality, such as support for transit cards. Additionally, Google also recently updated the Keep app on Wear OS to include some Material You touches and a Tile to the UI. Hopefully, this treatment extends to other Google Apps so that the Pixel Watch could be truly used independently of a phone, similar to how the LTE Apple Watch can be used at the moment.

Featured Photo by Triyansh Gill on Unsplash