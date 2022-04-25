“Pixel Watch Fit” could be released alongside the main device to replace your aging Fitbit

I know a lot of people who have held on to their Fitbit for years or until the watch band breaks. Since I worked in Best Buy for so many years, I’ve seen the value that fitness-focused users can get out of these devices, but eventually, they incur tons of wear and tear.

With that in mind, if you haven’t already gotten your hands on a Fitbit Sense or Versa 3, you may be able to replace what’s around your wrist with a second variant of the upcoming Pixel Watch! That’s right, Google may be preparing a “Pixel Watch Fit” if rumors are to be believed. While it could potentially be the true name of the Pixel Watch (a recent patent filing revealed its name to be what everyone already believed it would be) it would make sense for it to be a second model for those who are fitness-minded and have a desire to count their steps, track workouts, and more.

Ever since Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, we knew they would find some way to integrate their own hardware into the existing, thriving ecosystem and community Fitbit has already created for itself. Now, a leaker who goes by the name ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco on Twitter) which was first reported by GizmoChina states that this second model does exist, and that it may sit around $400 USD.

This information came forth from VNchocoTaco’s “source” who decided to come forward only after leaked images of the Pixel Watch itself hit the news once it was reportedly lost and found in a restaurant. For now, there’s no way of telling whether or not this leaker is fully reliable, but the information was corroborated by another Twitter user by the name of @chunvn8888 who claims the device is being manufactured in Vietnam in the Vinh Phuc province where the Pixel 4a and 5 were made.

As Android Police correctly pointed out in their coverage, no patent yet exists for a “Pixel Watch Fit”, and its price definitely is high compared to other wearables on the market. The Fitbit Sense is only $199 USD right now, and it has Assistant baked in with all of Fitbit’s already excellent fitness and health tracking tools. Pixel is a premium name nowadays, but Fitbit has an established brand identity and recognition.

However, If Google is pricing the Pixel Watch Fit so high, it really wouldn’t be an issue since it owns Fitbit and wouldn’t be competing against itself so much as it would be creating a more premium tier of wearables within its own ecosystem and alongside its other devices. If I’m honest, the original watch renders from Front Page Tech match the watch band seen in the tweet above, and both look very fitness-centric. They’re silicone and look sweat resistant, so what if it’s the Pixel Watch Fit that we’ve been seeing all along, and perhaps we’ve yet to see the standard watch band!