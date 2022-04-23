Pixel Watch is now the official name of the Pixel Watch

As if there was any lingering thoughts that Google would name it anything different, it looks like a patent filing has been entered by the company to secure the name Pixel Watch for their much-leaked, upcoming wearable. While tech companies have not always been the most savvy when it comes to naming their own products, it feels like calling this watch anything but Pixel Watch would have been a complete swing-and-miss by Google.

Either way, it is now officially claimed (the trademark is still pending for now) by Google and the device we’ve been referring to (we meaning the collective internet) for months at this point as Pixel Watch can now be technically referred to as such. The truth is, even if Google was thinking about naming it anything else before the past few months, they have surely observed the hype around it and probably should have changed the name to Pixel Watch regardless of the original branding.

Let’s face it, this watch has been leaked in early renders, marketing materials, and even more renders at this point, so there’s not a lot left to do on Google’s end of things besides make an official unveiling. At the end of the day, we’ve been told to expect a sneak peek at Google I/O next month and a release later in the year. With the fact that we still have yet to see the Pixel Watch pass through the FCC or Bluetooth SIG at this point, it feels unlikely that we’ll be getting it shortly after I/O, even if Google chooses to show it to us at that point. But with all the recent hype around the device, maybe there’s still hope it surfaces for purchase before Google’s standard fall hardware event.

SOURCE: 9to5 Google