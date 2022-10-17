Fear not: Pixel Watch bands are back in stock and ready to ship

Since the launch day of Google’s new Pixel Watch, the actual replacement bands the company offers have been largely out of stock and unavailable. While not a wildly unique situation, I was a bit bummed to see Google having inventory issues with the watch bands as the pent-up demand for this device seems quite clear to anyone paying attention. Regardless, the bands have been tough to find, but it seems that is changing.

Thanks to 9to5 Google, we’ve been made aware that Google now has all their current watch bands in stock for the Pixel Watch once again. Granted, this still doesn’t include the sweet-looking metal bands we saw at the hardware event, but all the previously announced bands are back in stock and ready to ship.

the current 5 watch bands on offer are back in stock

Unfortunately, this good news still comes with the steep asking prices just like before, so even though they are available and shipping once again, the sting of purchasing a $50+ band for your brand-new watch instead of being able to choose it at the time of purchase still remains. As a first-gen product, I understand the desire to keep SKUs under control, but not being able to simply buy the Pixel Watch color and band combo I want feels a bit wasteful to me.

Regardless, as most people are reporting so far, the Pixel Watch is a solid first swing from Google in this space and I’m loving mine as well. I’m glad to see Google getting inventory problems remedied quickly and my hope is they continue to do this with all of their new hardware as we move into the holiday season. The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are both great devices, and the reception on the Pixel Watch has been great as well. As long as Google can keep supply lines up and running, it could be a great finish to 2022 for the hardware team.

