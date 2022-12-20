Just like that, Pixel Watch 20mm band adapters are pretty easy to find

When the Pixel Watch launched, it wasn’t surprising that finding 3rd party watch bands was a bit tough. Over the first few weeks, more and more of them showed up and now there are Pixel Watch bands all over the internet at all sorts of price points. Though we’re all glad this is now the case, I’ve long wished for a simple band adapter for the Pixel Watch that would easily allow for standard watch bands to be used with Google’s wearable.

We experimented with this setup early on using one of Google’s own leather bands. We removed the band adapter from that band and were able to easily use it with a few other, standard bands we had in the office. While that worked well, most people weren’t too keen on the idea of buying a relatively expensive leather band from Google simply to get band adapters.

Pixel Watch band adapters have arrived

Finally, we’re seeing sellers on the internet with all sorts of colors of band adapters available for purchase without forcing you to buy a band attached to them. The adapters are very affordable, will be simple to use, and they all look like the same adapter being sold by different stores on the web. The majority of them are over on Amazon, but we’re seeing listings on Ebay and would expect Etsy to light up with some of these soon.

So, if you’ve been wanting to attach your favorite 20mm watch band to the Pixel Watch, you’re now in luck! With multiple colors to choose from and a wide variety of places to buy them, there’s no reason not to snag a set at this point. With this sub-$15 purchase, you unlock a vast array of new watch band possibilities for the Pixel Watch, and even for a non-watch guy like myself, that sounds fantastic. We’ve dropped a link to Chrome Shop below where we’ll add more stores you can buy the adapters from as we find them.

VIA: Droid Life

