Google Play Console confirms a few rumored Pixel Watch 2 specs

Google is clearly getting ready to launch the follow-up to its first smartwatch in the Pixel Watch 2. Without any full-blown leaks, this new wearable has generated quite a bit of buzz, namely due to the fact that the first attempt was so well received overall. With a few updates and tweaks, I think most of us believe Google could have something quite special for those in the Android/Pixel community.

This latest news from 9to5 Google isn’t really showing us anything new about the Pixel Watch 2, but in an official listing in the Google Play Console (a web-based portal that provides developers with access to tools and services for managing Android applications), a few specs for the Pixel Watch 2 (code named ‘Eos’) have now been confirmed.

Snapdragon W5 and Wear OS 4

First up, this listing confirms the shift from the Exynos 9110 chip found in the original Pixel Watch to the Snapdragon W5 series chip for the Pixel Watch 2. Though this isn’t the enhanced W5+ variant – which powers the TicWatch Pro 5 – that fact shouldn’t deter potential buyers. The main distinction between the two versions of this chip lies in the included co-processor. Interestingly, Google employed its own co-processor with the Exynos 9110 in the first Pixel Watch, and it could be the case that they repeat this again with the Pixel Watch 2.

Software and Features

The Pixel Watch 2 will come out-of-the-box with Android 13, also confirming that it will run on Wear OS 4. This is not a shock to anyone, but a bit of affirmation is still nice to have. One of the coolest additions to Wear OS 4 – the new “backup” feature – is a major enhancement Pixel Watch users will be looking forward to when the new version launches this fall.

2GB of RAM

Despite the chipset revamp, the Pixel Watch 2 maintains its 2GB RAM, keeping in-step with the original model. While the previous Pixel Watch had notable issues with battery life, performance was never really a problem. Staying with 2GB of RAM on a watch is perfectly fine and with the change in processor this time around, both battery life and performance should both still see a bit of improvement.

Design

While there is an image that accompanies the Pixel Watch 2 Play Console listing, it doesn’t really offer any fresh insights. The image looks identical to the original Pixel Watch and may not even be the new device at all. We do at least know we should expect some new bands and a switch to an aluminum casing for the Pixel Watch 2.

Display Specs

The screen resolution remains the same, too at 384×384 with a pixel density of 320ppi. But there is one change this year; instead of sticking with a BOE display, Google is likely transitioning to a Samsung panel for the Pixel Watch 2. Whether or not it will make a huge difference is yet to be seen, but Samsung makes some of the best displays you can buy, so it feels like an upgrade.

Anticipated to launch this fall alongside the Pixel 8, the Pixel Watch 2 is shaping up to be a very solid upgrade over the already-great original. If the processor is faster, the battery life is longer, and the build quality stays the same, the only other thing I could ask for is a larger size option. So far, we’ve heard nothing about that, but I’m still holding out hope. We’ll know all about it soon enough as Google tends to drop all their latest hardware at some point in October.

