Pixel users may have trouble setting up their smart home devices thanks to that Sonos fiasco

Remember that whole big Sonos patent infringement situation back in January that Google found itself in the midst of? Remember how Google also had to make changes to how speaker groups worked and how they were even set up?

Well, now, more side effects are going to be affecting users – specifically those with Pixel phones who are attempting to set up Nest or Google Home smart home devices in the U.S. and in Canada. In a Nest Help post, the company states that “a small number of users” will be impacted and will need to follow alternate steps to set up their devices due to “an interruption caused by Sonos”.

If you have a new device that’s never been connected to your home Wi-Fi network or even one that hasn’t been connected in quite a while and you live outside of the United States, you’ll need to install the “Device Utility app” mentioned in the beginning of the year and perform the setup directly through it. Alternatively, you can call or chat with Google for help through the process.

“While we disagree with today’s decision, we will ensure our shared customers have the best experience using our products and do not experience any disruption. We will seek further review and continue to defend ourselves against Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property.” Google on the Sonos litigation

Anyone with a Google TV or Android TV that fits the above criteria will simply need to follow the setup flow shown on their televisions to activate them – no problems there! The reason Pixel users in the U.S. and in Canada may be experiencing interruptions while setting up smart home devices may have something to do with the firmware being outdated. I’d love to hear in the comments if you’ve been affected by the Sonos patent infringement lawsuit in this way or if you’re still smooth sailing on your Pixel!