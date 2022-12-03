Google Pixel Recorder app update adds Speaker Labels

During its Made by Google hardware event back in October, Google promised many new features that would be coming soon to Pixel phones. One of these promised, future features was an update to the famously excellent Recorder app, beneficial for those that use it to transcribe conversations involving more than one person.

Version 4.2.490635119 of the Recorder app is now rolling out with the ability to add speaker labels automatically. It will transcribe the words spoken by each individual independently and label them as Speaker 1, Speaker 2, and so on with the ability to change the name for each speaker later. In addition, the labels are clearly distinguished in the feed by using Material You theming and shapes.

Although this feature was originally announced as a Pixel 7 exclusive, the folks over at 9to5Google have been able to sideload it to a Pixel 6 Pro, proving it may be rolling out via the Play Store to older Pixel devices as well. Once you install the update and open the Recorder app, you should receive a notification that this feature is now ready for use. You should also see a disclaimer letting you know that for it to work, voice models will have to be stored temporarily on the device. Once you agree to these terms, the feature can then be turned on.

Unfortunately, this updated feature hasn’t rolled out to the web-based version of the app, which would be an excellent addition. Hopefully, that is in the pipeline, along with any other improvements Google can think of. Google’s AI dominance gives its Recorder app an edge that competing apps cannot replicate, so it will be interesting to see how far Google can push it and how innovative the app can get down the road a bit more.

