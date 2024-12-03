Pixel phones can now tell you how hot they are running

If you’ve owned a Pixel 6 or newer, you know the feeling you get when your phone starts to overheat. In one way or another, you’ve perhaps pushed the device a bit too hard, maybe gaming or shooting a long 4K video, and the back of your phone starts to feel like a hot plate. But how hot is actually too hot? Until now, Pixel owners have been left to guess, but a recent update to the Pixel Troubleshooting app is a bit of clarity on the situation.

Tucked away in the Battery section of the Settings app, Pixel 6 and newer users can now access a real-time “Device temperature” readout. This handy new feature, nestled under Battery diagnostics, gives you more than just a vague “your phone is warm” warning. It provides an actual temperature reading and color-codes it for easy understanding: Cold, Normal, Warm, and Elevated.

But Google doesn’t stop there. Depending on your phone’s temperature, you’ll also see helpful messages and tips. For instance, if your Pixel is running a little hot, you might get a message like, “Your phone is slightly warm, but this is normal during use. To prevent further temperature increases, screen brightness and network speeds may be reduced.” In more extreme cases, you’ll see warnings about potential performance limitations or even sudden shutdowns if the phone gets too cold.

The Pixel Troubleshooting app also offers advice on how to manage your phone’s temperature. These tips range from the obvious (“provide airflow to your phone”) to the more specific (“use only cases or covers made for your specific phone”). They even suggest taking a break from demanding tasks like gaming or video calls to let your phone cool down. Here’s how to find this updated feature:

Open the Settings app. Go to Battery. Scroll down and tap on Battery diagnostics. Tap on Phone is very warm. Alternatively, search for “Device temperature” in the Settings app.

This update is rolling out via the Play Store, but it might not be immediately available for everyone. You can check for updates by visiting the Pixel Troubleshooting app listing directly. My Pixel 9 Pro XL doesn’t have it yet, but 9to5 Google reports that it has been spotted on a range of Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8a, and 9 Pro: all running the stable Android 15 November release or later.