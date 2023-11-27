Pixel Buds Pro drop to their lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday

The Pixel Buds Pro are clearly one of the best set of truly wireless earbuds you can buy and have been in that conversation since their debut in the summer of 2022. Nearly a year and a half later, they still hold their own with some of the best ANC you can get and my favorite transparency mode I’ve ever used in a set of earbuds. Unlike their predecessors, the Pixel Buds Pro have only become better over time, adding new features and increasing their overall value.

Some of those additions include head-tracked spatial audio, a better EQ, and Clear Calling, making Google’s latest earbuds a more feature-packed accessory than they were at launch. I really do enjoy the Pixel Buds Pro every time I pick them up. And when paired up with a Pixel Phone and a Chromebook, these earbuds really do shine. There’s even a new PWA for Chromebooks to set up and control the Pixel Buds without needing a phone or Android app.

Lowest price ever on Pixel Buds Pro

Right now over at Best Buy, you can get these fantastic earbuds for only $119.99 – a full $80 off their regular $199.99 asking price. That absolutely puts them into “buy now” territory if you’re in the market for a great set of earbuds that look great, but sound great, and have tons of awesome features, too.

But there’s a chance this is just for Cyber Monday, so this deal will likely expire very soon. We obviously don’t see this sort of discount on the Pixel Buds Pro very often, so if you’ve been considering them, this is your time. Don’t miss it!

