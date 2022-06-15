Pixel “At a Glance” widget Nest Doorbell alerts rolling out

The June 2022 Pixel Feature Drop, announced at the start of the month, promised Pixel users new features for the “At a Glance” widget that is a fixture on the device’s home page. Three new widget features were announced as part of that drop: Flashlight reminders, Air Quality alerts, and a Nest Doorbell video feed. Flashlight reminders went live for most users last week while we still waited for the two other features to roll out.

However, As spotted by 9to5Google, the “Doorbell” toggle has begun showing up today for Pixel users in the “At a Glance” settings. The toggle seems to be appearing on Pixels regardless of whether there is a compatible Nest doorbell camera set up or not, and it is enabled by default. The settings can be accessed by long-pressing on the “At a Glance” widget, then tapping on the customize button and the settings gear. Below is a screenshot of what you should see:

The feature announcement states that the notification is accompanied by a small preview window of who is at your door, so there wouldn’t be a need to open the Home or Nest app. Unfortunately, that was not the case for me when I tested it. Instead, I get just the notification that someone is at the door, which takes me to the Nest app to view the live feed. I have both the Home and Nest apps installed, but my doorbell functions mostly out of the Nest app since that is how it was installed. Attempting to remove the camera from Nest and setting it up via the Home app only did not work as I have the older wired doorbell, which can only be configured via Nest. I am now wondering if this feature only works if you have the newer battery-powered doorbell. I will give it a couple more days for the feature to fully roll out to see if anything changes.

“At a Glance” Doorbell notification as announced vs. what I see

So now we finally have two out of the three “At a Glance” features promised for this month. The remaining update is the “Air Quality” alert, which Google said was “coming soon” to the U.S., Australia, and India. So stay tuned to this website for updates on my current doorbell notification issue and the pending air quality alerts. We will be updating as we get more info.