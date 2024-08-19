Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available again after being completely out of stock

By View Comments

Google’s second stab at a foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is apparently flying off of virtual shelves already at the Google Store just days after its release. A few days ago, 9to5 Google reported that all models were listed as out of stock, but as of this morning, at least one model/color is available for pre-order once again.

Over at Best Buy and Amazon, we’re seeing only sold-out labels and no option to add anything to your cart. For now, a “Notify Me” button is the only available choice at Best Buy for those interested in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for now. Hopefully that changes in the coming days.

advertisement

A sign of high interest?

Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has received widespread praise for its significant design improvements and upgraded hardware. It appears Google has addressed many of the first-generation model’s shortcomings, creating a foldable that’s both visually appealing and functionally superior.

For now, it’s tough to tell if the initial inventory was just small or if there is a large contingent of interested buyers. With all the improvements Google made from year one to year two, it could be either/or.

advertisement

Check out Today’s Best Chomebook Deals

With the high price point and some of the initial issues with the Pixel Fold, I could imagine Google choosing to play things a bit conservatively in the early going with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If that’s the case, it is entirely understandable, but I’m also hoping interest is perhaps a bit higher than expected. Either way, it feels like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is shaping up to be a hit.

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

advertisement

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.