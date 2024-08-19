Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available again after being completely out of stock

Google’s second stab at a foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is apparently flying off of virtual shelves already at the Google Store just days after its release. A few days ago, 9to5 Google reported that all models were listed as out of stock, but as of this morning, at least one model/color is available for pre-order once again.
Over at Best Buy and Amazon, we’re seeing only sold-out labels and no option to add anything to your cart. For now, a “Notify Me” button is the only available choice at Best Buy for those interested in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for now. Hopefully that changes in the coming days.
A sign of high interest?
Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has received widespread praise for its significant design improvements and upgraded hardware. It appears Google has addressed many of the first-generation model’s shortcomings, creating a foldable that’s both visually appealing and functionally superior.
For now, it’s tough to tell if the initial inventory was just small or if there is a large contingent of interested buyers. With all the improvements Google made from year one to year two, it could be either/or.
With the high price point and some of the initial issues with the Pixel Fold, I could imagine Google choosing to play things a bit conservatively in the early going with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If that’s the case, it is entirely understandable, but I’m also hoping interest is perhaps a bit higher than expected. Either way, it feels like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is shaping up to be a hit.
