Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets into customer’s hands a full week before launch

While the reception of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL has been quite good (immensely good from my perspective), there’s still some serious anticipation building for the full release of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on September 4th: only a little over a week away. However, for one lucky customer, that wait is already over. A Reddit user based in Austria, with the username Ok_Row_3905, recently shared photos of their Pixel 9 Pro Fold (via Android Authority), claiming to have picked it up in a store ahead of the official launch.

Lighter and Sleeker

While there’s nothing technically new to show off, here, the photos include some nice side-by-side comparisons with the original Pixel Fold and highlight the new model’s slimmer profile and updated screen aspect ratios. Ok_Row_3905 also confirmed Google’s claims of a lighter build, noting that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold felt noticeably less hefty in hand.

advertisement

Improved crease

One aspect that always draws attention with foldables is the display crease. According to the early user, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s crease is less noticeable than that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, they did give the edge to the OnePlus Open, stating its crease was “slightly less visible.”

From the looks of the photos, however, I’m very pleased with the slightness of the crease on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. I know photos can be misleading on this sort of thing, but the gallery up there has 3 different angles that could make the new Fold’s crease look really bad, and instead, it looks quite good.

advertisement

While this early glimpse is certainly interesting, the official launch of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is just around the corner. We should see a flood of videos and reviews on Google’s latest foldable soon, but if you already know this is the one for you, you can always get it pre-ordered and delivered next week for yourself!