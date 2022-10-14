Pixel 7 Series drop support 32-bit apps ahead of Android 14

It’s no secret that Google has been working for some time now on phasing out 32-bit app support on Android. In fact, since 2019, App Developers have been required to support 64-bit architecture in their apps in order to publish them on the Google Play Store. This was one of the many signs that 32-bit is dead, and Google was going to do what was necessary to banish it.

However, as Android Police pointed out, we didn’t expect the chopping block to be brought out until Android 14, but Google apparently had a different idea. Android expert Mishaal Rahman spotted that the Pixel 7 and 7 pro ship with a 64-bit only build of Android 13, which means that 32-bit apps cannot be installed on these devices.

I just asked someone with a Pixel 7 Pro to confirm (H/T @AdamConwayIE), and it indeed seems like the Pixel 7 series ships with a 64-bit only build of Android 13!



This means that 32-bit apps like Flappy Bird can't be installed. https://t.co/DD9BgRnVz8 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 13, 2022

This solidifies that Google is ready for the transition from 32-bit to 64-bit and is not playing any games. Granted, unless you sideload APKs with 32-bit apps like Flappy Bird and the like, you will most likely not run into any issues or notice anything different. As mentioned before, the apps on the Play Store already support 64-bit, so it is unlikely that you will be unable to install any of the apps hosted there.

This may also mean that if Google was willing to nix 32-bit on the Pixel 7 series, there’s nothing stopping them from doing the same with upcoming devices, like the Pixel Tablet, ahead of the official Android 14 release. It is unclear whether Google will formally acknowledge this for the Pixel 7 series or when it will announce a “last call” on 32-bit support. However, the writing is on the wall, and apps must follow the new standard.

